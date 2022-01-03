Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s...
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death

Latest News

The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida
There was a very long line outside Wild Health’s COVID-19 testing clinic Monday morning.
Some Lexington parents getting children tested for COVID as school starts back up
Portions of southern and eastern Kentucky saw their first snow fall of 2022 over night.
Road crews in Ky. deal with first big snow event of the year
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital