Advertisement

Neighbors helping neighbors in Union City after Saturday’s tornado

Fritz joins his neighbors, as they tell stories about Saturday's storm.
Fritz joins his neighbors, as they tell stories about Saturday's storm.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a small town’s Sunday night potluck.

“How are you?” “I’m good. How are you?”

You come in from the cold, wipe the mud off your shoes and greet your neighbor.

“We’re such a close knit family here in Union City. Even a stranger. Once we meet you once, you’re family,” said Marty Sewell, with the fire department.

Marty Sewell is apart of this tiny community just outside of Richmond.

“I had a member that texted me this morning around 10 o’clock to propose the idea of doing this, so we threw this together.”

Five hours later, tables full of home made dishes fill the dining hall. But just 24 hours ago, this same community began cleaning up the mess a confirmed EF-1 tornado left behind.

“I saw rain coming up out of the holler. The rain was getting stronger. I looked back and saw my wife’s garden, or she-shed, whatever you call it, being turned off the foundation. I said uh oh, we better get to the basement. By the time I got to the steps to go down, it was all over,” said one resident, Gary Fritz.

On Gary Fritz’ 360 acre farm, he lost two barns, a large dog kennel, one garage and one workshop.

“If you put it all together, and I had to rebuild it today, probably about $300-500,000.”

Fritz joins a table full of people with similar stories.

“When we heard it before we even saw it, I could only imagine,” Deputy Sheriff Eddie Goode said.

Eddie Goode’s daughters Olivia and Emily live in a home that suffered tree damage. The massive tree out front barely missing the entire house.

“Just the fact that my daughters are safe is blessing enough for me. The house can be replaced. Even though it belonged to my grandmother and had been in the family for years, even the tree that blew down had a lot of sentimental value, but nothing as much as my daughters,” Goode said.

Goode lead the room full of survivors in prayer, who all somehow still managed a few laughs.

“I’d rather smile than cry. So it could have been worse, it could have been worse,” Fritz said, as he started to get emotional thinking about the damage left behind.

Now the community will try to figure out where to go from here.

“Just need knowledge of what to do next.”

Sewell said they’ll feed each other at the fire station for as long as they need.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
Law enforcement and emergency management services advise not to attempt driving through flooded...
Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to New Year’s Day storms in Kentucky
raiin
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and Flooding Possible
Police investigating a shooting on Old Todds Road in Lexington
Coroner releases name of teen killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City
WATCH | Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees
WATCH | Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast