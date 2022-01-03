Neighbors helping neighbors in Union City after Saturday’s tornado

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a small town’s Sunday night potluck.

“How are you?” “I’m good. How are you?”

You come in from the cold, wipe the mud off your shoes and greet your neighbor.

“We’re such a close knit family here in Union City. Even a stranger. Once we meet you once, you’re family,” said Marty Sewell, with the fire department.

Marty Sewell is apart of this tiny community just outside of Richmond.

“I had a member that texted me this morning around 10 o’clock to propose the idea of doing this, so we threw this together.”

Five hours later, tables full of home made dishes fill the dining hall. But just 24 hours ago, this same community began cleaning up the mess a confirmed EF-1 tornado left behind.

“I saw rain coming up out of the holler. The rain was getting stronger. I looked back and saw my wife’s garden, or she-shed, whatever you call it, being turned off the foundation. I said uh oh, we better get to the basement. By the time I got to the steps to go down, it was all over,” said one resident, Gary Fritz.

On Gary Fritz’ 360 acre farm, he lost two barns, a large dog kennel, one garage and one workshop.

“If you put it all together, and I had to rebuild it today, probably about $300-500,000.”

Fritz joins a table full of people with similar stories.

“When we heard it before we even saw it, I could only imagine,” Deputy Sheriff Eddie Goode said.

Eddie Goode’s daughters Olivia and Emily live in a home that suffered tree damage. The massive tree out front barely missing the entire house.

“Just the fact that my daughters are safe is blessing enough for me. The house can be replaced. Even though it belonged to my grandmother and had been in the family for years, even the tree that blew down had a lot of sentimental value, but nothing as much as my daughters,” Goode said.

Goode lead the room full of survivors in prayer, who all somehow still managed a few laughs.

Eddie Goode leads the Union City community in prayer after a confirmed EF-1 tornado hit their town. His daughters’ home was hit by a tree, like many others in the dining hall tonight. They organized a community potluck in just a few hours. Hear about their resiliency on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Vr1VKKtHSL — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) January 3, 2022

“I’d rather smile than cry. So it could have been worse, it could have been worse,” Fritz said, as he started to get emotional thinking about the damage left behind.

Now the community will try to figure out where to go from here.

“Just need knowledge of what to do next.”

Sewell said they’ll feed each other at the fire station for as long as they need.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.