Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Department officials announced the arrest of a woman on drug charges on Monday morning.

Cara Lawson, 33, was arrested on January 1, after deputies said they found her with 36 grams of suspected meth.

She was charged with attempting to smuggle an illegal substance into the Whitley County Detention Center.

Lawson was originally arrested after a domestic violence call.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.