Seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After strong and severe storms rolled across the Commonwealth on New Year’s Day, teams from the National Weather Service offices in Louisville and Paducah conducted surveys in several counties.
So far, seven tornadoes have been confirmed across seven counties including Christian, Warren, Hart, Barren, Marion, Taylor, and Madison counties. The tornadoes that occurred in central Kentucky were all rated EF-1 tornadoes with maximum winds ranging from 100 to 110mph. Survey teams are expected to conduct more survey’s on Monday, which included one survey to be conducted in parts of Estill county. Parts of Estill County also saw flooding from the storm.
