Some Lexington parents getting children tested for COVID as school starts back up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a very long line outside Wild Health’s COVID-19 testing clinic Monday morning. We spoke to some parents who said they are getting their children tested out of concerns of this new COVID surge.

“We’re all getting tested, our whole family. We were exposed. A relative tested positive, so we’re taking our three kids,” parent Aleah Rouse said.

Some doctors are concerned about the rise in COVID cases as children head back to school this week. Experts say the omicron variant is putting children in the hospital in record numbers.

According to the CDC, nearly 400 children were admitted to the hospital for COVID during the week of December 22-28. That’s a 66% increase from the week before. Lexington family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx said kids who are hospitalized are likely unvaccinated. He urges that children who are eligible get the shots.

“At this point in time it’s safe to go back to school, that’s assuming you take COVID seriously. You still need to wear the masks. You still need to do the best you can on ventilation. Wash your hands. If you’re sick, don’t go to school,” Dr. Foxx said.

This week some school districts will discuss whether to keep their mask policies in place. Dr. Foxx said he believes masks are necessary to keep children safe.

Several school districts tell us they’re working with local health departments to monitor COVID numbers in teachers, staff, and students.

