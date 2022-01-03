Advertisement

University of Kentucky to continue with plans to resume classes next week

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will continue with plans to return to in-person classes next week.

President Eli Capilouto said the university will continue to monitor the rising case numbers.

In a letter to campus, Capilouto stressed the importance of boosters. He said UK will make boosters available for everyone on campus soon.

UK will also follow the latest isolation protocols from the CDC, which means five days of isolation after a positive case, then five days of masking up after that.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s...
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death

Latest News

Adrian Wallace filed for the city’s top office Monday afternoon.
WATCH | Adrian Wallace files to run for Lexington mayor
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers gearing up for 2022 legislative session
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers gearing up for 2022 legislative session
The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado in Estill County with winds of 95 miles...
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Estill County over NYE weekend
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Widespread Snow Possible This Week
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Widespread Snow Possible This Week