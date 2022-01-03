WATCH LIVE: Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases and storm damage.

The governor started Monday’s briefing with a warning, saying omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, but it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen today.

The governor says this variant is spreading extremely quickly.

He said the state is currently seeing a 20.72% positivity rate, which is the highest ever reported.

On Dec. 30, there were 6,441 new cases and 27 deaths; on Dec. 31 there were 5,748 new cases and 28 deaths; on Jan. 1 there were 5,359 cases and 26 deaths; on Jan. 2 there were 2,767 cases and 24 deaths; and on Jan. 3, the governor reported 4,111 cases and 15 deaths.

The governor said there was a reporting lag over the holiday weekend.

“If you have omicron, and you don’t isolate, you will infect a ton of people,” Governor Beshear said. “And yes, it appears to be less severe, though, with the number of cases you’re going to see hospitalizations and the rest are going up. But if you can infect a ton of people, more people than ever before in any variant, the odds that you infect someone who is unvaccinated or has pre-existing conditions is higher.”

The governor said you’re 4.9% more likely to get COVID if you are not vaccinated, and further emphasized getting your booster, if you haven’t already.

