Areas hard-hit by historic 2020 flooding working to recover after recent storms

Several areas of southern Kentucky are still cleaning up and recovering after Saturday’s severe storms and flash flooding.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several areas of southern Kentucky are still cleaning up and recovering after Saturday’s severe storms and flash flooding.

Breathitt County is among them with several dozen families stranded due to their road washing out. The community still isn’t even fully recovered from the March 2020 floods.

On Monday, Judge-Executive Jeff Noble signed a disaster declaration for Breathitt County so they can be added to the list of several counties needing aid after the January 1 severe storms and flash flooding.

In his county, flash flooding caused mudslides and swept away culverts and bridges that were the only way in or out of several valley area communities.

The devastation comes on the heels of the historic March flooding in 2020.

“It’s so devastating that you ain’t finished up from a flood that happened nine months ago and here we’re dealing with a lot worse circumstances in certain places than we did then,” Noble said.

Now, fortunately, communities in Breathitt county aren’t alone in their recovery, several surrounding counties have also joined in to help out and get them back to normal.

“The judge from Lee County, Chuck Caudill, has loaned us a crew actually, excavator, two dump trucks and men to operate it,” said Noble.

Even while flooding has knocked them down, Noble says their hopes are still alive and well as they start over recovering communities impacted by the flash flooding.

“We will be through this thing, Breathitt County people, it’s about neighbors helping neighbors, people helping people and we will get through this thing and be stronger than we ever was,” said Noble.

The National Guard has also arrived in Breathitt County to aid in recovery efforts and help get stranded communities back open again.

