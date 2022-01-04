Beshear reports record-high COVID-19 case total, positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 885,673 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 21.74% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,399 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,255.

Tuesday’s case total and positivity rate are both record-highs, according to the governor.

There are currently 1,646 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 393 in the ICU and 246 on a ventilator.

