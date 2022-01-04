Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a snow system set to impact our region on Thursday and Thursday night.
Here is a breakdown:
TIMING
- The first flakes from this system look to start to fly in western Kentucky late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
- This action will then increase rapidly as it moves east Thursday.
- The prime snow making time for the state appears to be from noon Thursday through 7am Friday.
SETUP
- An arctic front drops in from the northwest late Wednesday.
- Low pressure develops along this boundary just to our south. This low rides west to east across the Tennessee Valley before riding northeast.
- The exact track and intensity of the low determines how much snow falls where you live.
SNOWFALL
- This looks like a system that will put snow down across the entire state.
- Snowfall should range from 1″-6″ across the state, depending on where you live.
- The highest amounts may be across the southeastern part of the state
TRENDS
- The models continue to come into focus with the track of the low and strength of it.
- The current trends are little farther south and east with that track.
TEMPS
- Bitterly cold temps follow the flakes regardless of how much snow falls where you live.
- Single digit lows are possible Friday morning.
- Wind chills may drop below zero Friday morning
