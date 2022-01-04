Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a snow system set to impact our region on Thursday and Thursday night.

Here is a breakdown:

TIMING

The prime snow making time for the state appears to be from noon Thursday through 7am Friday.

This action will then increase rapidly as it moves east Thursday.

The first flakes from this system look to start to fly in western Kentucky late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

SETUP

An arctic front drops in from the northwest late Wednesday.

Low pressure develops along this boundary just to our south. This low rides west to east across the Tennessee Valley before riding northeast.