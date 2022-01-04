Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a snow system set to impact our region on Thursday and Thursday night.

Here is a breakdown:

TIMING

  • The first flakes from this system look to start to fly in western Kentucky late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
  • This action will then increase rapidly as it moves east Thursday.
  • The prime snow making time for the state appears to be from noon Thursday through 7am Friday.

SETUP

  • An arctic front drops in from the northwest late Wednesday.
  • Low pressure develops along this boundary just to our south. This low rides west to east across the Tennessee Valley before riding northeast.
  • The exact track and intensity of the low determines how much snow falls where you live.

SNOWFALL

  • This looks like a system that will put snow down across the entire state.
  • Snowfall should range from 1″-6″ across the state, depending on where you live.
  • The highest amounts may be across the southeastern part of the state

TRENDS

  • The models continue to come into focus with the track of the low and strength of it.
  • The current trends are little farther south and east with that track.

TEMPS

  • Bitterly cold temps follow the flakes regardless of how much snow falls where you live.
  • Single digit lows are possible Friday morning.
  • Wind chills may drop below zero Friday morning

