Deadly shooting in Lexington is city’s first homicide of 2022

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Police say a man was shot and killed before 9:00 p.m. Monday night. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Anniston Drive.

Investigators say the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police on scene were talking to witnesses. They say they don’t have any details about a potential suspect.

