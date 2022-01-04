Advertisement

Fire destroys abandoned church in Lexington

image courtesy Shawanna Lenz
image courtesy Shawanna Lenz(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire destroyed an abandoned church late Monday night in Lexington.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. between Georgetown Road and Newtown Pike. More than 60 firefighters from 20 different companies were called to the scene.

A viewer living in an apartment next to the church tells WKYT she was told to evacuate the area.

Officials do not believe anyone was inside the church at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

