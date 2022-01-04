Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Jill Biden (AP)
Jill Biden (AP)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will visit Bowling Green on Thursday.

The First Lady will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to observe recovery efforts following the December 11 tornadoes. Both women will also visit with volunteers who are assisting with tornado relief efforts.

The First Lady will also highlight the partnership between local and federal agencies that ensure Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Collision Investigation Unit was assisted at the scene by the Scott County Sheriff’s...
Coroner releases name of pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
While a rain to snow mix will be around this evening, the threat for snowfall will increase...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather threat takes over
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County
First Call for Snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix to flakes and frigid temps ahead

Latest News

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Deadly shooting in Lexington is city’s first homicide of 2022
High Point's Jaden House, middle, is pressured by Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, and Tyty...
Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 16 in AP Top 25
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) and High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) collide during the...
TyTy Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week
Adrian Wallace filed for the city’s top office Monday afternoon.
WATCH | Adrian Wallace files to run for Lexington mayor