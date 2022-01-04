Advertisement

Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a scare at a southern Kentucky elementary school Tuesday morning.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office told us police did a room-by-room search at London Elementary after someone called 911 claiming they saw a man on school grounds with a gun.

No one was found and everyone at the school is safe.

The sheriff’s office says the report is now believed to be unfounded.

Investigators are now trying to find out who made that 911 call.

