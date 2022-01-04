Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together

Snow chances increase for Thursday
Snow chances increase for Thursday(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days are relatively calm. It is when the calm ends that our concern grows for snow potential!

Temperatures will likely reach normal territory this afternoon and again on Wednesday. An Arctic Front will move closer to us later today. A couple of things we’ll notice with it, gusty winds with some colder temps. That front will carve out a track for an approaching wave of energy.

The passing of that front will put Kentucky right in the middle of the snowy path on Thursday and Friday. The potential of a big winter weather maker is growing. All indications show that somebody gets a big hit and it could be right here in Kentucky. There are several factors we’ll watch very closely.

Here are my thoughts:

  • A system slides in on Wednesday night early Thursday
  • Snow will move across Kentucky during the daytime hours on Thursday
  • Accumulation could cover a big chunk of the area
  • Bitterly cold temperatures blast in behind it

This system is one we will have to watch very closely. It has tons of potential!

Take care of each other!

