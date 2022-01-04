Advertisement

Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 16 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (11-2) visit No. 21 LSU (12-1) Tuesday night at 7:00 on ESPN.
High Point's Jaden House, middle, is pressured by Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, and Tyty...
High Point's Jaden House, middle, is pressured by Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, and Tyty Washington Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a pair of blowout wins against Missouri and High Point, Kentucky jumps two spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

From the AP: Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the latest rankings. The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke.

No. 9 Auburn climbed into the top 10 for the first time this season.

No. 16 Providence rose five spots in the week’s biggest jump. No. 24 Seton Hall had the biggest tumble by falling nine spots.

LSU, Tennessee and Iowa State also fell.

