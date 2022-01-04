Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers get back to work in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to work for Kentucky lawmakers in Frankfort on Tuesday as the 2022 session of the General Assembly kicks off.

They will consider legislation that will include new boundary lines for their own districts and for those in Congress. We learned about the House’s district plans last week.

Lawmakers could vote on those plans Wednesday, through an extra voting day on Saturday.

We have also heard responses to the tornadoes in Western Kentucky could be on tap. After that, it’s likely that the focus will turn to the state budget, and this year, unlike previous years, state leaders say they have a really good handle on their finances and even a hefty rainy day fund.

Questions will arise on how best to spend that money, along with money left over from the American Rescue Plan.

Once again, it’s a Republican majority, they set the agenda, but Democrats say they believe there’s a lot both sides can agree on.

Hundreds of bills have been profiled. They deal with everything from bills making it easier for some to vote, banning churches and some businesses closing in states of emergency, making the torture of a dog or a cat a felony, to making vaccine requirements illegal.

Lawmakers can amend the calendar but must adjourn and have a budget passed by April 14.

