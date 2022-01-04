KSP looking for missing Perry County family

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials said they are looking for a missing father and daughter from the Perry County area.

Dale L. Williams, 69, and Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, Kentucky were last seen January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Dale is reported to have gray and brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′8″ and 145 pounds.

Misty is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′4″ and 210 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They also said that she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information about their location, you can call 606-435-6069.

