Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Perry County family

Missing Perry County family
Missing Perry County family(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials said they are looking for a missing father and daughter from the Perry County area.

Dale L. Williams, 69, and Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, Kentucky were last seen January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Dale is reported to have gray and brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′8″ and 145 pounds.

Misty is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′4″ and 210 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They also said that she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information about their location, you can call 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

Latest News

File image
Scott County sheriff hit by vehicle
Senator Reggie Thomas
Sen. Reggie Thomas tests positive for virus on first day of legislative session
Several areas of southern Kentucky are still cleaning up and recovering after Saturday’s severe...
Areas hard-hit by historic 2020 flooding working to recover after recent storms
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear reports record-high COVID-19 case total, positivity rate
With new record COVID-19 cases, many of us have questions about what’s happening. The Vaccine...
VACCINE TEAM | Questions about record case numbers, omicron, boosters