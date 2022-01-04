LFCHD reports ‘overwhelming surge of new cases’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting what they are calling an “overwhelming surge of new cases.”

The health department reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a seven-day rolling average of 395 cases per day for Dec. 30-Jan 3. However, LFCHD says the total is incomplete because of the surge of new cases.

LFCHD says this is the first backlog of cases they have experienced since the pandemic began in March 2020.

We’re told LFCHD’s response team continues to work through last week’s holidays, and are getting back on track by doing abbreviated interviews while still capturing the important information.

If you are a Lexington resident and tested positive (excluding at-home tests), LFCHD’s ask that you visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. If you do not have internet access, call 859-288-2445.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

