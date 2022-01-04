Police searching for suspects after man shot, car stolen in Lexington
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search is underway for two suspects after a man was shot and his car stolen in Lexington Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 10 on Cross Keys Road.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police found the stolen car a short time later a few blocks away on Swansea Court, off Devonport Drive.
Police set up a perimeter and used their helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspects.
So far, no arrests have been made.
