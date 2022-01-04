Advertisement

Police searching for suspects after man shot, car stolen in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search is underway for two suspects after a man was shot and his car stolen in Lexington Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 10 on Cross Keys Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police found the stolen car a short time later a few blocks away on Swansea Court, off Devonport Drive.

Police set up a perimeter and used their helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Deadly shooting in Lexington is city’s first homicide of 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Widespread Snow Possible This Week

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers get back to work in Frankfort
WATCH | Kentucky lawmakers get back to work in Frankfort
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
WATCH | Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
Police searching for suspects after man shot, car stolen in Lexington
WATCH | Police searching for suspects after man shot, car stolen in Lexington
Lexington hospitals all seeing surge in COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Lexington hospitals all seeing surge in COVID-19 cases
Deadly shooting in Lexington is city’s first homicide of 2022
WATCH | Deadly shooting in Lexington is city’s first homicide of 2022