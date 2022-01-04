Scott County sheriff hit by vehicle driven by deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County sheriff was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Scott County Emergency Management Director Michael Hennigan says Sheriff Tony Hampton was hit by a vehicle around 3 p.m. on Hamilton Street.

Hennigan says Hampton was crossing the street between the sheriff’s office and the jail at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle that hit the sheriff was actually a sheriff’s office vehicle. They say a deputy was backing out from a “parked position” and didn’t see Sheriff Hampton.

We’re told Hampton had minor injuries and was treated at Georgetown Community Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says he has since been released and is at home resting.

