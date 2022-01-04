Sen. Reggie Thomas tests positive for virus on first day of legislative session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Reggie Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning after routine testing that he requested his staff have on the first day of the legislative session.

He said he’s asymptomatic.

Senator Thomas said he’s encouraging everyone in the House and Senate to get tested regularly.

Last session, the LRC supplied free testing to legislators and staff ahead of session, and did it this year. Senator Thomas, from Lexington, is home and said he feels just fine. He’s vaccinated and has gotten his booster shot.

This is the first time Senator Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire pandemic, and said he has gotten tested many times over the last two years.

On Tuesday, our crew saw many lawmakers not wearing masks on the House floor, despite them being required in the Capitol. Senator Thomas suspects the virus and protocols will continue to be a major discussion throughout the session.

“I think everybody should be tested. I think we should all get tested. I am asymptomatic, and yet I’ve tested positive. I think it behooves all of us in our critical roles as lawmakers and policy makers that we should all know that we are negative before we come into that chamber,” Senator Thomas said.

He said this is the first time he will miss a part of a session. He can watch live streams of the Senate, but won’t be able to participate in floor discussions.

No other positive tests among lawmakers have been reported.

At this time, Governor Andy Beshear still plans to give his State of the Commonwealth address in person Wednesday evening.

