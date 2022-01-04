Advertisement

TyTy Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week

In Kentucky’s 11 victories, Washington is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game.
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) and High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) collide during the...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) and High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star guard TyTy Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season.

Washington averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in blowout wins last week against Missouri and High Point.

He hit two triples and scored 14 points against the Tigers and followed that with 15 points and a career-high nine assists against Tubby Smith’s Panthers. Washington has dished out 31 assists over his last six games and is shooting 50% from the floor this season.

The No. 16 Wildcats visit No. 21 LSU Tuesday night at 7:00.

