US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

