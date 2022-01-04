What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s regular legislative session begins on January 4, but lawmakers have been prefiling bills for months now.

Here’s a list of some of the bills that could come up for discussion in the weeks to come. This list is an incomplete sampling of what lawmakers might talk about in Frankfort.

The general assembly will also have to approve a budget and finish drawing up new districts that reflect changes in the 2020 Census.

Vaccines

Bill Request 65 would stop schools, businesses, and governmental bodies from requiring proof of vaccination to get in.

Bill Request 106 would stop public employers from forcing workers and applicants from disclosing vaccination status.

Bill Request 353 would establish workers’ compensation for people required to get the COVID vaccine for work and develop long-term side effects.

Bill Request 362 would get rid of some liability protections for companies that require workers to get COVID vaccines.

Bill Request 384 would stop colleges from requiring students to get vaccinated, unless those students are involved in health care programs.

COVID-19

Bill Request 211 would exclude houses of worship from emergency shutdown orders.

Bill Request 430 would enhance death benefits for first responders who die of COVID-19.

Bill Requests 1150 and 1151 have to do with “test to stay” programs in schools. The first would limit schools to requiring 5 consecutive days of testing. The second would require that districts using the program have at least 2 testing sites in the county.

Roads and Transportation

Bill Request 92 would make it so drivers caught running red lights on camera could be automatically ticketed.

Bill Request 209 would require you to turn your headlights on in rainy or snowy conditions.

Education

Bill Requests 60 and 69 are aimed at critical race theory. The first would stop teachers from using learning materials that could create division between groups of people. The second would stop any kind of teaching that promotes one group over another.

Bill Request 119 would require school districts to provide age-appropriate sex education.

Bill Request 275 would permanently fund full-day kindergarten.

Bill Request 440 would require schools to assign school resource officers by August 1, 2022.

Bill Request 910 would ban corporal punishment in schools.

Bill Request 973 would require students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order to graduate.

Abortion

Bill Request 826 would specifically grant the right of every individual to choose or refuse birth control and abortions.

Bill Request 1069 would formally encourage Congress to adopt the Hyde Amendment, which would restrict government funding for most abortions.

LGBTQ Topics

Bill Request 49 would ban conversion therapy for minors.

Bill Request 102 would qualify LGBTQ veterans who were discharged for gender identity or sexuality for veterans’ benefits.

Bill Request 154 is about school sports. It would prevent transgender boys from participating in boys’ athletics programs, and transgender girls from participating in girls’ athletics programs.

