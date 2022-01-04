Advertisement

Woodford Co. Health Dept. reports surge in COVID cases despite high vaccine rate

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing an overwhelming surge of COVID in Kentucky, setting a new record-high for the positivity rate, which is now at 21.74 percent.

Woodford County is seeing that same surge in cases.

“We are in the middle of the largest surge of COVID cases that we’ve seen historically in Woodford County, despite having that high vaccine rate,” said Cassie Prather, public health director at the Woodford County Health Department.

Prather said the county has one of the highest vaccine rates in the regions. She said they also have some of the highest testing rates.

“In other parts of the state, they’re not as fortunate. They don’t have as many testing sites, especially free testing sites,” Prather said.

Prather said they’re now able to offer testing Monday through Friday, for four hours of the day.

“So that has been very beneficial and I have no doubt you can contribute that testing to more positive cases, because the access to testing has increased, as well,” Prather said.

While the county is experiencing the same surge in cases as the rest of the state, Prather wants to emphasize that those in the hospital right now, or those who experience extreme symptoms, are unvaccinated.

“It makes it less likely for you to become positive and if you do, chances are very high that your symptoms will be less severe,” Prather said. “I always like to use the analogy of putting on your seatbelt. Your seatbelt won’t prevent you from getting in an accident, but the seatbelt will protect you if you are in an accident.”

The Woodford County Health Department holds vaccine clinics throughout the week for adults and for school aged children. You can make an appointment to cut down on wait times, or walk right in.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

Latest News

Galls and One Lexington created a scholarship called Be the Change.
Galls, One Lexington create scholarship for minority students at Bryan Station High School
We’re seeing an overwhelming surge of COVID in Kentucky, setting a new record-high for the...
WATCH | Woodford Co. Health Dept. reports surge in COVID cases despite high vaccine rate
The Scott County sheriff was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH | Scott County sheriff hit by vehicle driven by deputy
WATCH | Areas hard-hit by historic 2020 flooding working to recover after recent storms
WATCH | Areas hard-hit by historic 2020 flooding working to recover after recent storms