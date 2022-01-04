Woodford Co. Health Dept. reports surge in COVID cases despite high vaccine rate

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing an overwhelming surge of COVID in Kentucky, setting a new record-high for the positivity rate, which is now at 21.74 percent.

Woodford County is seeing that same surge in cases.

“We are in the middle of the largest surge of COVID cases that we’ve seen historically in Woodford County, despite having that high vaccine rate,” said Cassie Prather, public health director at the Woodford County Health Department.

Prather said the county has one of the highest vaccine rates in the regions. She said they also have some of the highest testing rates.

“In other parts of the state, they’re not as fortunate. They don’t have as many testing sites, especially free testing sites,” Prather said.

Prather said they’re now able to offer testing Monday through Friday, for four hours of the day.

“So that has been very beneficial and I have no doubt you can contribute that testing to more positive cases, because the access to testing has increased, as well,” Prather said.

While the county is experiencing the same surge in cases as the rest of the state, Prather wants to emphasize that those in the hospital right now, or those who experience extreme symptoms, are unvaccinated.

“It makes it less likely for you to become positive and if you do, chances are very high that your symptoms will be less severe,” Prather said. “I always like to use the analogy of putting on your seatbelt. Your seatbelt won’t prevent you from getting in an accident, but the seatbelt will protect you if you are in an accident.”

The Woodford County Health Department holds vaccine clinics throughout the week for adults and for school aged children. You can make an appointment to cut down on wait times, or walk right in.

