2022 Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner postponed because of COVID, weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual 2022 Chamber Day Dinner.

It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 in Lexington, but officials postponed it because of the rise of COVID-19 cases and potentially dangerous winter weather.

“Postponing this event was an incredibly difficult decision for us. However, the safety of our fellow Kentuckians is the Chamber’s top priority right now. We look forward to holding Chamber Day in the coming months to give everyone an opportunity to hear from the state’s top leaders during the legislative session,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

The Kentucky Chamber plans to reschedule the event at a later date.

