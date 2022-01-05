Advertisement

Baseball fields light up in honor of late East Jessamine baseball coach

Baseball fields around the state lit up in tribute for Coach Thompson.(@AsburyBaseball/Twitter)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A funeral was held Tuesday night for an East Jessamine baseball coach who passed away from COVID-19.

Erinn Thompson was 47 years old.

Two weeks ago, the community came together for a vigil in his honor.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Baseball fields around the state lit up in tribute for Coach Thompson, including at Henry Clay High School here in Lexington.

