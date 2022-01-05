Advertisement

Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Reid's funeral on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Jan. 5, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Harry Reid’s funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the late Senate Majority Leader said Wednesday.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid, the late senator’s wife, said in a statement. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends.”

Obama is scheduled to deliver Reid’s eulogy, while Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the 11 a.m. ceremony at the Smith Center for Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat.

Elder M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also speak. Carole King and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers will perform.

After services, Reid’s remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he’s scheduled to be honored in a Jan. 12 ceremony.

