Advertisement

Central Arkansas tops EKU 79-72 in ASUN opener

Cooper Robb scored 18 points for the Colonels and hit four triples.
EKU loses to Central Arkansas.
EKU loses to Central Arkansas.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In EKU’s first Atlantic Sun conference game, the Colonels lost to Central Arkansas at McBrayer Arena 79-72.

The Bears had four players in double figures, led by Darious Hall with 21 points.

Cooper Robb scored 18 points for the Colonels and hit four triples. Devontae Blanton and Jomaru Brown added 15 points each for EKU.

The Colonels (8-7, 0-1 AUN) shot 28-78 from the floor in Tuesday’s loss. EKU visits Bellarmine on January 8.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware...
Kentucky defeated by LSU 65-60 in first SEC road game
High Point's Jaden House, middle, is pressured by Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, left, and Tyty...
Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 16 in AP Top 25
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) and High Point's Bryant Randleman (5) collide during the...
TyTy Washington named SEC Freshman of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City...
Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title