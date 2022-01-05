Central Arkansas tops EKU 79-72 in ASUN opener

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In EKU’s first Atlantic Sun conference game, the Colonels lost to Central Arkansas at McBrayer Arena 79-72.

The Bears had four players in double figures, led by Darious Hall with 21 points.

Cooper Robb scored 18 points for the Colonels and hit four triples. Devontae Blanton and Jomaru Brown added 15 points each for EKU.

The Colonels (8-7, 0-1 AUN) shot 28-78 from the floor in Tuesday’s loss. EKU visits Bellarmine on January 8.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.