Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday

snowfall
snowfall(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day through Friday.

A developing winter storm takes aim at the region Thursday into Thursday night and will bring several inches of snow with it. The heaviest totals will be across southern and eastern Kentucky where 3″-8″ will be possible.

The Lexington metro is in the 2″-5″ range with lighter amounts the farther north you live.

Snows begin Thursday morning and continue through the wee hours of Friday morning before ending. Roads will become snow-covered during this time.

Temps will drop into the single digits with below zero wind chills Friday morning. Highs will only reach the upper teens and low 20s.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school

Latest News

Snow likely
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall