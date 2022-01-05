Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day through Friday.

A developing winter storm takes aim at the region Thursday into Thursday night and will bring several inches of snow with it. The heaviest totals will be across southern and eastern Kentucky where 3″-8″ will be possible.

The Lexington metro is in the 2″-5″ range with lighter amounts the farther north you live.

Snows begin Thursday morning and continue through the wee hours of Friday morning before ending. Roads will become snow-covered during this time.

Temps will drop into the single digits with below zero wind chills Friday morning. Highs will only reach the upper teens and low 20s.

