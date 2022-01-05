Advertisement

Former Ky. State Representative Darryl T. Owens dies at 84

Rep. Darryl Owens
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former State Representative and County Commissioner Darryl T. Owens passed away on Tuesday, according to family.

He died in his home surrounded by family.

Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving for 21 years. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2005 and became Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

