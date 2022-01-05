WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will give his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate.

Last year’s address was a pre-recorded message because of COVID-19 concerns. But it appears this one will be in person, despite cases reaching record levels this week.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Gov. Beshear said the future of the commonwealth is brighter than ever. He said while last year included unprecedented challenges, it was also a year of hope.

One of those challenges includes the devastation across Kentucky from severe weather, especially the tornadoes. This is sure to be something the governor will address as these communities look to recover and rebuild.

The pandemic is also a topic that will likely be on the governor’s agenda as cases are surpassing record levels. We know there are several bills that have been pre-filed related to COVID-19 mandates and protocols. The governor said just this week that if he had the ability, universal masking would be required in schools. He also has not given up on the hero pay bonus for essential workers.

We expect Governor Beshear to tout the economic growth Kentucky saw in 2021. He said 18,000 full time jobs were announced throughout the year with more than $11 billion invested. That includes the Ford battery plant that was announced to go up in Hardin County.

The governor’s address will begin at 7:00 p.m. You can watch above.

