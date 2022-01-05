Advertisement

‘I’m just so proud of her:’ Danville community mourning loss of teacher, pastor

The Danville community is mourning the loss of Dr. Yolanda Weathers.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Just days into the new year, a Kentucky community is suffering a tremendous loss.

Dr. Yolanda Weathers had stroke in October.

“We were hoping and praying that she would gain full recovery,” said Melinda Weathers, Yolanda’s sister.

Yolanda died Tuesday morning. She was 45. She was a treasure in the Danville community, and people have been sharing their memories of her on social media.

“I’m just so proud of her. I wish she could see. I don’t think she knew the impact she had on people’s lives. But she knew she was loved and admired by so many,” Melinda said.

Yolanda was a member at Vision Church of Holiness. Following in her father’s footsteps, she was an evangelist who loved spreading the gospel.

She also loved helping her students. She taught math at John Bate Middle School. The principal, Angie Barnes, wrote in part, “her passion for her calling to educate students was evident each and every day. She called her students her Math Champions and told them to make good choices every day as they left her classroom.”

It’s a motto Dr. Weathers lived by. She went back to school as she worked full time to complete her doctorate degree in school leadership.

She leaves behind four siblings and a beautiful legacy.

“I’ve heard multiple stories of children saying they hated math but once they took Yolanda’s class they excelled and did well,” Melinda said.

She’s a teacher that will always be remembered by the love she had for her students.

Counselors will be at John W. Bate Middle School to support students and staff. There will be a public viewing for Dr. Weathers on Saturday at Vision of Church Holiness from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

