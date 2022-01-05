Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California.

Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Monday’s show bringing her impressive winning streak to 24 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported
Wintry weather picks up steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First week of 2022 is colder and snowier

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware...
Kentucky defeated by LSU 65-60 in first SEC road game
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
EKU loses to Central Arkansas.
Central Arkansas tops EKU 79-72 in ASUN opener