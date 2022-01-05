Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will bring snow and Arctic cold to the region later this week.

First things first, winds will continue to blow in near-normal temperatures for today. Winds will be strong for the majority of the day. Some of our wind gusts will reach 40MPH or higher at times.

The first flakes should fly by mid-morning on Thursday. This system will sweep in from west to east and fill our skies with snow. The prime snow-making time for the state appears to be from noon Thursday through 7 am Friday.

SETUP

An arctic front drops in from the northwest later today.

Low pressure develops along this boundary just to our south. This low rides west to east across the Tennessee Valley before riding northeast.

The exact track and intensity of the low determine how much snow falls where you live.

SNOWFALL

This looks like a system that will put snow down across the entire state.

Snowfall should range from 1″-6″ across the state, depending on where you live.

The highest amounts may be across the southeastern part of the state

