Kentucky defeated by LSU 65-60 in first SEC road game

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware...
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (11-3) were narrowly defeated by the No. 21 LSU Tigers 65-60 in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

It was the Cats’ first SEC road game of the season.

Around five minutes in, UK guard Sahvir Wheeler got caught in a hard screen, hit the floor and had to be helped back to the locker room. Wheeler didn’t play the rest of the game.

The Cats didn’t have the prettiest first half, shooting just 1-for-11 from long range and 45% from the free throw line. Oscar Tshiebwe played just nine minutes of the half, but forward Jacob Toppin stepped up off the bench and went 6-for-6 from the field and had 13 points. LSU led 35-30 at halftime.

UK went on a 9-0 run to open up the second half with back-to-back-to-back threes from Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady. After going 0-for-7 from behind the arc in the first half, Grady would go on to make four treys in the final 20 minutes.

The Cats cut it within one point with under 30 seconds to go but turned the ball over twice, giving LSU two layups to go ahead 65-60.

UK shot just 50% from the free throw line and 36% from the field on the game.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. against Georgia.

