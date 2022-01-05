Advertisement

Ky. House, Senate consider proposed redistricting plans on Wednesday

Both House and Senate redistricting plans have been fast-tracked for approval in Kentucky's...
Both House and Senate redistricting plans have been fast-tracked for approval in Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Ky. lawmakers are considering bills to draw new legislative, state supreme court and congressional district lines.

It’s the first time the Republican-led legislature is conducting this constitutionally required act.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky lawmakers get back to work in Frankfort

Every 10 years, because of population changes in the census, lawmakers have the task of drawing new district boundaries. It basically means where legislators serve changes from time to time as some areas grow in population and others shrink.

House leaders unveiled their plans last week. Those plans have incumbents on both sides of the political aisle running against each other. It also shows changes with the population in rural areas shrinking and urban areas growing.

A House committee will take up that bill Wednesday, along with a bill to extend the filing deadline to January 25 and a bill with new boundaries for state supreme court seats.

A Senate committee is also taking up redistricting for state senate seats and congressional seats. What stands out with the U.S. House districts is the first district, where Republican James Comer serves. His district, traditionally western and parts of southwest Kentucky, now includes a large swath of counties along the 127 corridor, all the way up to Franklin County.

After the committee votes on the bills, if passed will go to the House and Senate floors and lawmakers hope to get all of this to the governor by the end of the week.

If the governor vetoes the bills, the legislature has enough votes in the Republican Party to override those.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school
File image
Scott County sheriff hit by vehicle driven by deputy

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton officially filed her paperwork on Wednesday to run for a second term as...
Mayor Gorton files to run for second term
Only ten Walgreens locations in Kentucky will have the Merck pills available while the 3,300...
Merck COVID-19 pill to have limited distribution in Kentucky
Snow likely
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week