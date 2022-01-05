Ky. House, Senate consider proposed redistricting plans on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Ky. lawmakers are considering bills to draw new legislative, state supreme court and congressional district lines.

It’s the first time the Republican-led legislature is conducting this constitutionally required act.

Every 10 years, because of population changes in the census, lawmakers have the task of drawing new district boundaries. It basically means where legislators serve changes from time to time as some areas grow in population and others shrink.

House leaders unveiled their plans last week. Those plans have incumbents on both sides of the political aisle running against each other. It also shows changes with the population in rural areas shrinking and urban areas growing.

A House committee will take up that bill Wednesday, along with a bill to extend the filing deadline to January 25 and a bill with new boundaries for state supreme court seats.

A Senate committee is also taking up redistricting for state senate seats and congressional seats. What stands out with the U.S. House districts is the first district, where Republican James Comer serves. His district, traditionally western and parts of southwest Kentucky, now includes a large swath of counties along the 127 corridor, all the way up to Franklin County.

After the committee votes on the bills, if passed will go to the House and Senate floors and lawmakers hope to get all of this to the governor by the end of the week.

If the governor vetoes the bills, the legislature has enough votes in the Republican Party to override those.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.