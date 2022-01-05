Advertisement

Ky. man accused of driving drunk with young child in car

Police say Erp smelled of alcohol and admitted to taking a couple of shots.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in the car.

Harrodsburg Police says William Erp got into a crash at the intersection of Highway 68 and the 127 Bypass.

A six-year-old child was in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say Erp smelled of alcohol and admitted to taking a couple of shots. He failed several field sobriety tests.

Police say he blew more than two times the legal limit.

Erp is facing several charges including DUI and wanton endangerment.

