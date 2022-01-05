Ky. Senate releases Congressional redistricting plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There would be some significant changes to Kentucky’s Congressional districts under proposed maps released by the state Senate on Tuesday.

The legislature is required to redraw lines to adjust for population shifts in the 2020 census.

Some shifts were expected, and some are attention-getting. The 5th Congressional district, represented by Hal Rogers, had to grow larger because eastern Kentucky’s rural areas have lost significant population and the proposal gives that district part of the 6th district, represented by Andy Barr.

The 6th district, centered on the growing areas of Lexington, Richmond and Georgetown, is tighter with Barr picking up some reliably Republican areas like Mercer County.

Bath County would be split between Rogers and Barr.

The attention-getting district is the 1st, which would stretch from Monkey’s Eyebrow in Fulton County in the west, east to Clinton County where it curls up to the north and takes in Franklin and Anderson Counties. James Comer is the incumbent there.

Fulton and Frankfort are more than four hours apart by car.

The state Senate districts also had to shift, and again the tilt is toward the urban areas. Madison County’s growth means the 34th district would essentially be just Madison and a swath of southern Fayette County.

Lexington would be split up seven ways in the Senate, with only two of those seats completely in the city.

The Senate map avoids making any incumbents run against each other.

