Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,284.

Wednesday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,704 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 394 in the ICU and 211 on a ventilator.

For the second day I am reporting the highest COVID report since the pandemic began with 9,807 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 22.89%. Omicron is surging. Get your vaccine and booster – do not wait – and wear a mask to protect yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/1zAxXpZ3yw — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 5, 2022

