Advertisement

Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,284.

Wednesday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,704 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 394 in the ICU and 211 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school

Latest News

The Danville community is mourning the loss of Dr. Yolanda Weathers.
‘I’m just so proud of her:’ Danville community mourning loss of teacher, pastor
While we continue through the pandemic, Allen says they have had a few drivers in quarantine,...
Lexington prepares for impending snowfall
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19
WKYT Vaccine Team
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19