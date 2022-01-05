Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,284.
Wednesday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.
There are currently 1,704 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 394 in the ICU and 211 on a ventilator.
