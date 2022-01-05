Lexington prepares for impending snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As preparation is underway for a winter storm on Thursday, both local and state road crews have already begun preparing with salt brine going down on roads Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Rob Allen, deputy director of Lexington Streets and Roads, this will help drivers and crews once snow does start falling.

“What that does is, it helps keep the freezing precipitation from binding to the road and really helps us with treatment,” said Allen.

Allen says this winter system also allows for better use of salt brine because if rain came before the snow, then it would have gotten washed away. However, besides helping prevent icing, brine also has other benefits that help the road departments as well.

“It’s inexpensive, it allows us to use less salt which is more ecologically sound and there’s a whole host of things in our favor,” said Allen.

While we continue through the pandemic, Allen says they have had a few drivers in quarantine, but both local and state road departments have hired extra help this year to prevent any staffing shortages.

“We have hired interim snow and ice drivers and we also have contractors that supplement our state forces too. So, we don’t have any concerns with a lack of personnel for snow and ice season,” said Natasha Lacy, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Along with the snow threat, frigid temperatures will be another major issue tomorrow night into Friday as wind chill values could likely reach well below zero.

