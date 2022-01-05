Advertisement

Lexington prepares for impending snowfall

While we continue through the pandemic, Allen says they have had a few drivers in quarantine,...
While we continue through the pandemic, Allen says they have had a few drivers in quarantine, but both local and state road departments have hired extra help this year to prevent any staffing shortages.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As preparation is underway for a winter storm on Thursday, both local and state road crews have already begun preparing with salt brine going down on roads Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Rob Allen, deputy director of Lexington Streets and Roads, this will help drivers and crews once snow does start falling.

“What that does is, it helps keep the freezing precipitation from binding to the road and really helps us with treatment,” said Allen.

Allen says this winter system also allows for better use of salt brine because if rain came before the snow, then it would have gotten washed away. However, besides helping prevent icing, brine also has other benefits that help the road departments as well.

“It’s inexpensive, it allows us to use less salt which is more ecologically sound and there’s a whole host of things in our favor,” said Allen.

While we continue through the pandemic, Allen says they have had a few drivers in quarantine, but both local and state road departments have hired extra help this year to prevent any staffing shortages.

“We have hired interim snow and ice drivers and we also have contractors that supplement our state forces too. So, we don’t have any concerns with a lack of personnel for snow and ice season,” said Natasha Lacy, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Along with the snow threat, frigid temperatures will be another major issue tomorrow night into Friday as wind chill values could likely reach well below zero.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances increase for Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Widespread snow event is coming together
Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Anniston Drive.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s first homicide of 2022
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Thursday Snowfall
File image
Investigation underway after scare at southern Kentucky elementary school

Latest News

The Danville community is mourning the loss of Dr. Yolanda Weathers.
‘I’m just so proud of her:’ Danville community mourning loss of teacher, pastor
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19
WKYT Vaccine Team
VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19