Mayor Gorton files to run for second term

Mayor Linda Gorton officially filed her paperwork on Wednesday to run for a second term as Mayor of Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton officially filed her paperwork on Wednesday to run for a second term as Mayor of Lexington.

In August, Gorton announced her plans to run for re-election.

Gorton said there are still challenges ahead. “We’re off to a good start but there’s more to do in affordable housing, violence prevention, to address homelessness, and to finally get the pandemic behind us,” she said. “I’m ready to continue to meet those challenges.”

As Mayor, Gorton continued her emphasis on managed growth and protection of the working farms that surround the city. “They are our identity, and are home to hundreds of jobs,” she said.

Before her election as Mayor in 2018 with 63% of the vote, Gorton served 16 years on the Urban County Council, four of them as vice mayor.

