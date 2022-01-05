Now-former UK housing contractor accused of theft; police say 1,650 students potentially impacted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former UK housing contractor, with access to around 860 suites, is accused of theft. UK Police says around 1,650 students are potentially impacted.

According to arrest records, Kristian Lowe even admitted to police that cash he took from a room in Boyd Hall was at his home in his closet.

The arrest citation says UK Police was first made aware of the theft pattern when residents in Boyd Hall reported missing items from their rooms. The residents said they left for a football game on December 29. When they got back on January 2, they noticed items in their rooms had been moved, reporting a safe had been moved and items inside taken out.

One roommate in the same suite reported her sunglasses, Coach purse, $500 cash and her school iPad were missing.

The citation goes on to report that Lowe is a contracted Greystar employee. According to the report, he has badge access to the suites, but did not have a legal reason to be in the residence at the time of the theft.

The report says police also found Lowe with brass knuckles and around $1,300 in cash in his coat pockets at the time of his arrest. It goes on to say Lowe did admit to entering multiple rooms in Holmes Hall.

The university sent a campus-wide message saying impacted students have been contacted directly. The message says Blazer Hall, Boyd Hall, Holmes Hall and Jewell Hall were the affected residence halls.

UK officials say they are working directly with those students on the next steps.

