NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WKYT) - The NTSB has released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened back on Dec. 10. Ronald Eldridge, 61, and Lowell Strong, 63, died as a result.

The NTSB said the airplane hit a 50-foot-tall oak tree before crashing. There was no fire.

“The accident site consisted of a heavily-wooded area on rising terrain. The landowner was home at the time and heard the airplane prior to the accident. He reported that he heard the airplane coming down, and the engine was ‘very loud, getting louder, and running at high speed’ with no interruption until he heard the ‘boom’ from the ground impact. He never saw the airplane in flight,” the NTSB report said.

The two men were flying back to Kentucky from Florida, and had stopped in Georgia.

