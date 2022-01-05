Advertisement

Police: Ky. murder suspect on the run; should be considered armed & dangerous

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who lives at the home where the body was found.(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a murder suspect is on the loose.

According to Nicholasville Police, officers were sent early Wednesday morning to the 100 block of Lauren Drive about a possible death investigation.

Officers met a family member who told them a female was found dead in the home. Police say the victim had been shot. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who lives at the home where the victim was found.

Police say Strange is currently on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows where Strange might be please contact your local law enforcement agency.

