Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature

As temperatures to drop, road crews are continuing to prepare for winter, despite supply chain...
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As the first major winter storm of the season heads towards Kentucky, the Scott County Road Department says they are fully staffed and ready to take on whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

Members of the road department are out Wednesday preparing the streets ahead of Thursday’s winter system.

As temperatures drop well below freezing, slick spots could be possible, so it’s important for them to treat the roads early and fast as the storm approaches. All of the county roads are considered priority roads, so once the snow starts falling the team heads out.

Thankfully, the department hasn’t been plagued with COVID-19, so the team will be fully staffed ahead of the storm.

“This is the first snow event that we’ve had, so it’s a little bit exciting, a little bit nerve-wracking, but we’re spending most of the day going over the trucks again making sure all of the lighting works. The tire chains are properly working. The spreaders and everything are working good. Checking all the fluids, for everything. We don’t want to have any problems once we get to plowing and salting. Everything is fueled up, we got a great supply of salt and all the guys are ready to roll,” said JR Brandenburg, director of roads and maintenance in Scott County.

The message from the Scott County Road Department is if you do have to venture out in the storm it’s important to drive slowly and use caution on the roads.

