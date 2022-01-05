Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Free at-home tests, getting vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With record new COVID-19 cases, many of us have questions about what’s happening. The Vaccine Team is here to answer your questions:

During a White House press conference, the press secretary mentioned COVID-19 home tests were to be mailed out to all homes. Any idea if that is going to happen?

It’s still a work in progress.

The plan is for the federal government to purchase a half-billion at-home, rapid tests this winter. A website is being set up so Americans can request an at-home test be delivered to their home — for free.

During last week’s briefing, an exact date for when the website will be online wasn’t given.

The President’s original goal was sometime this month.

Should I get vaccinated even if I had COVID-19 and have natural immunity?

The Centers for Disease Control says you should get vaccinated.

Getting sick with COVID-19 offers some protection. But that protection may vary depending on how mild or severe your illness was, the time since your infection, and your age.

The CDC says emerging evidence shows that getting a COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from an infection provides added protection.

One study showed those who do not get vaccinated after their recovery are more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 again than those who get fully vaccinated after their recovery.

