Beshear: COVID-19 cases at all-time high for third straight day

Gov. Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 9,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 904,916 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 23.67% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,044 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,319.

Thursday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,783 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 402 in the ICU and 227 on a ventilator.

