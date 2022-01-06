Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A significant winter storm continues to push across central and eastern Kentucky.

Many areas will finish with 5″-11″ of heavy snow before things wrap up from west to east this evening. Many roads are snow covered and several are closed. Some folks may be stranded for hours on Interstates and Parkways.

Please stay off the roads.

Bitter cold air follows the snow with single digit lows tonight into Friday morning. Wind chills during this time will drop below zero.

Highs Friday only reach the upper teens with another night in the single digits to follow.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.