Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Continues

snow
snow(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A significant winter storm continues to push across central and eastern Kentucky.

Many areas will finish with 5″-11″ of heavy snow before things wrap up from west to east this evening. Many roads are snow covered and several are closed. Some folks may be stranded for hours on Interstates and Parkways.

Please stay off the roads.

Bitter cold air follows the snow with single digit lows tonight into Friday morning. Wind chills during this time will drop below zero.

Highs Friday only reach the upper teens with another night in the single digits to follow.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall will add up rather quickly on Thursday.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for later this week
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Ky. murder suspect on the run; should be considered armed & dangerous
snowfall
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday
Snow rolls into the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high

Latest News

Heavy snow amounts
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow rolls into the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature
WATCH | Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Winter Storm Alert for Thursday